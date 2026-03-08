×

Southampton Shock Fulham To Reach FA Cup Quarter-Finals

By Channels Television
Updated March 8, 2026
Southampton’s Scottish striker #11 Ross Stewart (L) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick for his team’s fist goal during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage in London on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

 

Championship side Southampton reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a shock 1-0 win against Fulham on Sunday.

Ross Stewart’s ice-cool penalty in stoppage-time at Craven Cottage sealed Southampton’s fifth-round upset.

It was an embarrassing loss for Fulham manager Marco Silva, who paid the price for a selection gamble that backfired.

Silva made nine changes to following a disappointing 1-0 defeat against West Ham in the Premier League earlier this week, but his switches failed to produce the desired result.

Fulham’s Danish defender #05 Joachim Andersen (L) stretches for the ball to defend against Southampton’s Canadian striker #09 Cyle Larin (R) during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage in London on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Southampton won it in the first minute of stoppage-time when Finn Azaz was fouled by Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and Stewart drilled his spot-kick past Benjamin Lecomte.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, they are through to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2022.

Southampton’s success served as a fitting tribute to the greatest day in the club’s history.

Their players wore a yellow commemorative kit to mark 50 years since they wore the same shirts when Bobby Stokes sealed their second-tier Southampton’s shock 1976 FA Cup final win against Manchester United at Wembley.

Southampton’s English defender #06 Taylor Harwood-Bellis (L) celebrates the team’s victory at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage in London on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

Southampton’s current crop still have a way to go to emulate the achievement of Lawrie McMenemy’s men.

But Tonda Eckert’s side are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions as they chase FA Cup glory and a place in the Championship play-offs.

Later on Sunday, Sunderland travel to Port Vale, who sit bottom of League One, and Leeds host second-tier Norwich, while West Ham meet Brentford on Monday.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have already booked their places in the quarter-finals.

