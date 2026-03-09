[VIDEO] Accept Appeal Court Judgement On Ibadan Convention, Ohuabunwa Urges PDP Members

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ohuabunwa, on Monday asked party members to accept the judgment of the Court of Appeal, nullifying the national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ohuabunwa called on party members to support the PDP caretaker committee members, work together, and reconcile the party.

“Despite the mess we have made of our party, my proposition is that we should listen to the court since we have gone to the court,” he said.

The court upheld the judgment of a Federal High Court, which restrained the PDP from conducting the national convention.

A three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed an appeal filed by the PDP challenging the jurisdiction of the Abuja Federal High Court to entertain the suit.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the PDP violated constitutional provisions governing the conduct of a convention and failed to serve the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a valid notice as required by law.