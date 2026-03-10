FG Directs Hybrid Access Gate Payment Systems At Airports

The Federal Government has directed a hybrid payment system that will accommodate both cash and card payments at all airport access gates.

This followed a meeting of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); and senior officials of the ministry.

“The Ministry has resolved to engage concessionaires in order to introduce a fully automated or electronic system at all access gates at our airports in order to fully and eventually eliminate cash payments,” the Special Adviser On Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister, Tunde Moshood, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In the meantime, a hybrid payment system that accommodates both cash and card payments will resume at all airport access gates with effect from Friday, March 13, 2026.”

READ ALSO: [UPDATED] Tinubu Suspends Cashless Payment System At Federal Airports

The ministry explained that motorists who already have FAAN Go Cashless Cards may continue to use them until further notice.

Other electronic payment options, including POS terminals and other approved digital channels, will also remain available.

“Members of the public and road users are encouraged to obtain and use the FAAN Go Cashless Card as the Authority continues to enhance and fully optimise the cashless payment system,” the statement read.

“This directive restores the previous access gate payment arrangement whilst the Ministry continues to work on the fully automated or electronic system.”

Last week, President Bola Tinubu mandated FAAN to suspend the cashless policy, citing traffic congestion at airports across the country.

This came just about four days after the policy was introduced, leading to gridlock at airports in Nigeria.

Launched on March 1, the policy directed digital payments via “Go Cashless’ cards or PoS systems for airport access gates, lounges, parking, and other access points.

But on the first day of its implementation, there were reports of massive gridlock at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

This resulted in long queues, missed flights, and stranded passengers.