FG Eyes Over $50bn Trade Deals At 2027 IATF

The Federal Government has set a target of securing over $50 billion in trade and investment deals at the upcoming 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) to be held in Lagos.

The projected deal value represents an increase from the $48.3 billion in agreements signed during the fourth edition of the fair held in Algiers, Algeria, in September 2025.

In a statement by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, during the signing of the IATF 2027 Hosting Agreement in Lagos on Monday, the agreement formally confirms Nigeria’s commitment to host the fifth edition of the continental trade fair in November 2027.

According to her, the event will witness strong performances, with over 100,000 physical and virtual attendees projected to take part in the trade fair.

“We’re expecting to host over 100,000 physical and virtual guests. We’re expecting to have over $50 billion worth of deals from IATF 2027.”

“The IATF has made connections with the Caribbean and the diaspora, and we are positioning Nigeria to lead economically in this renaissance.”

She described the trade fair as a major platform for advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a unified African market.

The minister added that the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) is leading the coordination efforts for the event, working with agencies such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other stakeholders to ensure successful delivery.

The fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) was held in Algiers, Algeria, from September 4 to September 10, 2025, and recorded $48.3 billion in trade and investment deals.

The event attracted more than 112,000 visitors, both physical and virtual, from 132 countries.

A total of 958 buyers participated in the fair, hosting 2,148 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond.

Algeria, the host nation, accounted for $11.4 billion, representing 23.6% of the deals signed.

The fair featured multiple activities, including trade exhibitions, a four-day trade and investment forum, the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme covering fashion, music, film, and arts, as well as the Africa Automotive Show.

Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) matchmaking sessions were also organised to promote partnerships and unlock new investment opportunities across the continent.

On his part, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, George Elombi, noted that the trade fair has generated an average of $40 billion in deals across its previous four editions.

Elombi said such success stories demonstrate the transformative power of the trade fair in creating partnerships, driving innovation, and improving Africa’s global economic image.

He expressed confidence that the Lagos edition in 2027 could exceed the $50 billion target and create stronger economic linkages across Africa.