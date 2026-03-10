‘You Can Never End Creativity,’ Sanwo-Olu Urges Support For Entertainment Industry

Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for sustained support for Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industries, stressing that creativity is a continuous process that cannot be exhausted.

The governor stated this while speaking at the launch of the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation by Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised that creativity is constantly evolving and cannot be brought to an end, urging continued support for talents in the sector.

“Creativity is creativity. Every year and every day, it grows. There’s a new idea, new music and new dance. So you can never end creativity. Where she ends is where some other people will start from.

“But we believe she still has a lot to learn and to pass on. It’s a moving process; you never get to the end of creativity, and that is why we must open our hearts and minds and continue to support them,” he said.

The governor commended the singer for creating a platform aimed at discovering and nurturing emerging African music talents. According to him, the initiative reflects Savage’s desire to give others the opportunities she once had.

“She (Tiwa) is one of the country’s best. More importantly, what I see in this and why we’re supporting it is that she’s looked at how she has grown, but she knows there are so many other artists and creatives who probably have not had the opportunities she has had,” he said.

He added that the foundation would help build capacity within the industry by providing professional training in key areas of music production.

“What she’s using the foundation for is to begin to develop capacity, training, and give them an opportunity to get training at the highest level, for music, for production, for mixing, for whatever it is in that space.

“It’s not only one type of music, but different possible types of music. It’s such a great thing when you can see yourself and want to replicate yourself in several other people. I think it is commendable,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor also highlighted efforts by the Lagos State Government to support the creative sector through training and partnerships with industry institutions.

“The fact that I’m here is a lot of endorsement; that is supporting. But more importantly, year in, year out, we train thousands of people in music, fashion and Nollywood. Through institutions like Del York and Ogidi Studios, several thousands have been trained and we even give grants.

“We go to some known training institutions and provide funding. For example, EbonyLife is one of those platforms we’ve used to train people, and we pay for their curriculum and training needs. But I’m also here to support her and lend support to others,” he said.

100 African Creatives

The Tiwa Savage Music Foundation was officially unveiled on March 9, 2026, at The Delborough Lagos.

The initiative is designed to discover and train emerging African music talents while improving access to professional education in the creative industry.

According to the organisers, the foundation will focus on multiple aspects of the music ecosystem, including songwriting, music production, sound engineering, music publishing, film scoring and music therapy.

It aims to bridge the gap between talent and access to training, infrastructure and global opportunities for African creatives.

The foundation’s first programme will select 100 African creatives for a free four-day training session scheduled to be held in Lagos from April 23 to April 26, 2026.

The programme will be organised in partnership with Berklee College of Music, Savage’s alma mater, with faculty members leading sessions on songwriting, performance, music production and the music business.

Some participants may also receive full scholarships to study at Berklee, including accommodation. Applications are currently open to musicians, producers, songwriters and other music industry professionals, with the deadline set for March 20, 2026.

Beyond the inaugural programme, the foundation plans to offer mentorship, training resources and long-term career pathways for African creatives, to nurture the next generation of music professionals and connect them to global opportunities.

The launch event attracted several prominent figures from entertainment, business and public life, including media entrepreneur Mo Abudu, talent manager Bose Ogulu, television personality Toke Makinwa and musician Darey Art Alade.

Others in attendance were socialite Yeni Kuti, singer Johnny Drille and his wife Layal Holm, entrepreneur Shade Okoya, business executive Florence Ita-Giwa, music executive Soso Soberekon, reality TV star Sultana and cleric Bolaji Idowu.

Political and business leaders also present included Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry; Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank; and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.