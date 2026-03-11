Qatar Airways To Operate 29 Flights On Thursday

Qatar Airways will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday after “temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority”, the company has announced.

“Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption,” the company said in a post on X late Tuesday.

The flights include departures to London, New York, and Madrid, even as Iran continues its retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

AFP