Iran: Nigeria Must Collaborate With Other Countries To Mount Pressure On Trump — Falana

Human rights activist Femi Falana has urged Nigeria to collaborate with other nations to mount diplomatic pressure on the United States over its actions in the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made the call during an interview on Politics Today programme aired on Channels Television on Thursday.

According to him, the Nigerian government must work with other countries to ensure adherence to international law and encourage global powers such as Russia and China to intervene in the escalating crisis.

He criticised the actions of Donald Trump, accusing the U.S. president of disregarding international law and United Nations resolutions.

“President Trump has no regard and shows contempt for international law. Hence, he has pulled the United States out of about 66 resolutions of the United Nations. To him, the resolutions of the United Nations mean nothing,” Falana said.

The senior advocate noted that Nigeria should revive its tradition of multilateral diplomacy, similar to the country’s role during the era of the Non-Aligned Movement, by working with other nations to push for restraint.

“Our duty as a country, as we used to do in the past, is to collaborate with other countries. When you talk of the days of non-alignment, we must now move very speedily to collaborate with other countries to mount pressure on Mr Trump,” he said.

Falana also stressed the importance of persuading major global powers such as Russia and China to intervene diplomatically, arguing that they wield considerable influence over Iran.

“We need to persuade China and Russia to intervene because those are the two countries that Iran will listen to,” he added.

Beyond the international dimension of the crisis, Falana called on Nigeria to strengthen its internal security architecture and reduce reliance on foreign powers for stability.

“Nigeria must wake up. We must learn from Iran that unless you reorganise your own country, unless you equip your armed forces and your police force, there is no way an imperialist country like America will guarantee law and order in your country,” he said.

He further urged the Federal Government to return to the drawing board on strengthening Nigeria’s security institutions, noting that Nigerian troops have historically performed commendably in international peacekeeping missions, including operations under the United Nations and the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG).

Falana also criticised the country’s management of its refining capacity, questioning why Nigeria’s state-owned refineries were no longer operational despite billions of dollars spent on their rehabilitation.

“If we say we have four refineries, nobody is talking about them any longer. The NNPC now solely relies on the Dangote Refinery. Is that how to run a country? After carrying money down the drain, about $2.9 billion was spent on the maintenance of our four refineries,” he said.

His comments come amid escalating hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which have heightened global geopolitical tensions and raised concerns about economic and security implications for countries such as Nigeria.

Iran Tension

A major war between the United States, Israel, and Iran began on February 28, 2026, after joint U.S.–Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The attacks targeted Iranian leadership and infrastructure and reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was succeeded by his son Mojtaba Khamenei.

The war has entered its second week, with continued airstrikes on Iran and missile retaliation by Iran against U.S. bases and targets in Israel and several Gulf countries.

The conflict has caused major humanitarian damage, with more than 1,300 civilians killed in Iran, and about 3.2 million people displaced, while over 600 people have died in Lebanon during Israeli strikes against Hezbollah.

At least seven U.S. soldiers have also been reported killed. Iran has responded militarily by launching missiles at U.S. and allied targets across the region.

Impact, Oil Surge

The war has also disrupted the global economy. Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, causing oil prices to rise above $100 per barrel.

In response to the supply shock, the International Energy Agency says it will release about 400 million barrels of crude oil to stabilise markets.

Diplomatically, the sides remain far apart. Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, says the war will only end if Iran’s rights are recognised, reparations are paid, and guarantees against future attacks are given.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” while Israeli leaders say their military operations will continue as long as necessary.

The conflict is also affecting Nigeria. Oil prices have surged, and petrol prices at home have jumped to about ₦1,000–₦1,300 and back to ₦1,075–₦1,165 per litre,

which could impact transport and food costs.

Nigeria is also evacuating its citizens from the region. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission says Nigerians in Iran are being escorted across the Armenian border, and so far, none have been reported harmed.

However, many remain stranded in Middle Eastern transit hubs due to flight cancellations and airspace closures.