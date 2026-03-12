“It Kept Me Hungry” — Ayra Starr On Her New York Move, The ‘Big Three’ Of Afrobeats, And Hollywood Ambitions

Afropop sensation Ayra Starr has revealed the unconventional maternal “blackmail” that launched her global career, while opening up about her move to New York and her upcoming film debut alongside Hollywood royalty.

Speaking on HOT 97, the singer detailed how her mother’s unwavering—and sometimes forceful—belief in her talent became the catalyst for her success.

Starr credited her mother for both her move to Lagos and her early social media presence, revealing that her mother used financial leverage to ensure she shared her gift with the world.

“She used to be like, ‘I’m not sending you any money in school if you don’t post… God has given you a gift, post on Instagram,'” she recalled.

The singer also shared an endearing story about a literal contract she signed as a child. “I borrowed like 15 naira from her and I told her that when I become a superstar, I’m going to pay her back 1 million… She made me sign the contract. I was probably like nine and she has it till now.”

The ‘Big Three’

When discussing the global explosion of Afrobeats and her place within the genre’s hierarchy, Starr was definitive about the artists she believes represent the gold standard of the movement.

“Tiwa Savage obviously, Wizkid, Rema… that’s my solid big three,” she stated, paying homage to her “sister” Tiwa Savage and her fellow Mavin Records label-mate.

Surviving New York and ‘Trauma Dumping’

The singer’s recent relocation to New York proved to be a grounding experience. Moving during the height of winter, she found herself in a Spartan living situation that fuelled her ambition.

“I was just inside with no furniture in my apartment yet… it was good though, it kept me hungry,” she said.

Discussing her latest single, “Where Do We Go,” released earlier this month, she admitted the track served as a form of emotional catharsis following a “toxic cycle” with a former partner. “I was just trauma dumping in that song and now I’m over it… I have to protect my peace.”

In honour of the new single, Starr outlined a strict set of dating dealbreakers that leave no room for ambiguity. Her philosophy on modern romance is simple: anything that threatens her mental clarity is met with a swift exit.

She was particularly vocal about “sneaky links,” advising fans to avoid them altogether because they inevitably lead to toxic cycles. Furthermore, she dismissed the concept of a “hall pass” as entirely unacceptable. Her most ruthless boundary, however, is reserved for communication and loyalty.

“If a guy only texts after 11 PM or is still texting his ex, he is immediately blocked, deleted, and unfollowed,” she insisted. “Protect your peace… you just have to put them where they belong.”

From the Stage to the Silver Screen

Starr is set to make her acting debut in the high-profile adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone,” which wrapped filming in June 2025. Starring alongside Viola Davis and Idris Elba, she noted that Damson Idris acted as a “big brother” on set, helping her navigate the discipline required for film.

Her time on set also led to humorous clashes between her musical and acting worlds. Referring to Idris Elba, she joked: “Every time like, I can hear this [music] and he’s trying to go into character, I’m like ‘Sorry, I don’t want you to stop, but can you hear this please? Tell me what you think.'”

As for her future in cinema, the singer has set her sights on the blockbuster genre. “I really, really want to play a superhero at least once… or something like I want to be in a thriller… like a killer, because it’s so unexpected.”

Despite the commercial pressure of the industry, Starr remains focused on the “realness” of her upcoming album, which she promises will be “very authentic.”

“The hardest lesson I’ve learned is not forgetting why I came here in the first place… it’s very easy to allow people’s perceptions and people’s idea of what you should be mix up with yours and you kind of lose your voice.”