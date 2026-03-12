Over 3.7m Internally Displaced Persons Living In Nigeria – IOM

More than 3.7 million people are currently living in displacement across Nigeria as a result of conflict, violence, and climate-related shocks such as flooding and environmental pressures.

The Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria, Sharon Dimanche, made this known while delivering a goodwill message at the First Edo State Humanitarian Summit held in Benin City.

Dimanche noted that behind the growing displacement figures are families struggling to rebuild their lives with dignity and determination, stressing that humanitarian action must go beyond emergency response to restoring hope and opportunity.

She explained that IOM’s humanitarian efforts in Nigeria are guided by three major priorities, which include saving lives and protecting people on the move, driving durable solutions to displacement, and facilitating safe, orderly and regular migration.

According to her, the organisation is working to ensure that vulnerable populations displaced by conflict and climate shocks receive life-saving assistance, protection and pathways to recovery.

Dimanche added that Nigeria must move beyond merely managing displacement to providing durable solutions such as safe return, local integration and building resilient communities where affected persons can rebuild their futures.

The IOM Chief of Mission also highlighted the role of Edo State in Nigeria’s migration landscape, noting that the organisation has partnered the state government since establishing its presence in Benin City in 2017.

She disclosed that through the partnership, IOM has supported over 9,000 migrants from Edo State to return home safely, while more than 8,000 people have received reintegration assistance to rebuild their livelihoods.

Dimanche further revealed that the organisation has assisted over 1,100 victims of human trafficking, providing them with protection, counselling and recovery support.

She added that through Migration Information and Job Centres supported by IOM, young people across the state are receiving guidance on safe migration, skills development and employment opportunities.

The IOM Chief said awareness campaigns on safe migration have also reached over three million people across Edo State, helping communities better understand migration risks and opportunities.

Dimanche stressed that addressing displacement and vulnerability requires sustained collaboration between governments, the United Nations system, development partners, civil society organisations and the private sector.

She reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to continue partnering with the Edo State Government to strengthen humanitarian systems, support resilient communities and ensure migration becomes a pathway to development and opportunity rather than a journey of risk.