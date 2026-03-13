2027 Polls: Journey To Sack APC Has Just Begun – Kenneth Okonkwo

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, says he is confident that the coalition will end the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Okonkwo said the journey to sack the ruling party has just begun.

“We are still coalescing. You can see that the journey towards removing APC has just begun.

“Nine senators, an innumerable number of members of [House of] Representatives [have joined ADC]. You can see how Akpabio is double-speaking in everything that he is doing,” Okonkwo said.

‘FCT A Sham’

During the programme, Okonkwo faulted the February 21 area council polls in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where the APC won five out of six chairmanship positions.

The actor-turned politician described the election as a sham.

He also accused the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of restricting the opposition.

“Do not judge us by those elections. FCT election was a sham; there was no election. In an election that you restricted people from moving to go and vote, an election that was conducted under an unknown law.

“Wike was restricting the opposition from moving, and they were moving as they liked from polling unit to polling unit, interfering in the election.

“Wike was not an elected person in FCT. He was not an INEC official. He had no business in the polling unit. That FCT municipal election was a sham,” he added.

‘Leading Opposition Party’

He, however, insisted that despite not controlling federal power, the ADC has emerged as the most viable opposition platform in the country.

“The truth is that ADC, the African Democratic Congress, is today the leading opposition party,” Okonkwo stated.

The lawyer noted that he had earlier advised opposition leaders from parties such as the PDP and Labour Party (LP) to unite to effectively challenge the ruling party.

“I said this a long time ago that PDP, LP, and other parties are not viable. The opposition leaders and parties should do themselves a good to form a coalition,” he said.

According to him, the coalition eventually agreed to adopt the ADC as the political platform to pursue what he described as the aspiration for a new Nigeria.

“When they coalesced, they were able to deal with the APC that has constituted itself as an enemy of democracy and certainly an enemy of the welfare of the people,” Okonkwo added.

He further claimed that more politicians would soon join the party as the political landscape continues to shift ahead of future elections.

“You will see more politicians joining us soon, and APC will soon be history by the grace of God,” he said.

APC swept to power in 2015, promising to end corruption, fix the ailing economy, and tackle insecurity in the country.

However, 11 years into power, the opposition says things have gone from bad to worse as many Nigerians lament the high cost of living and insecurity in different parts of the country.