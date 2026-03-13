Bandits Kill Businessman, Abduct Pregnant Wife In Kebbi

Armed bandits have attacked the residence of a businessman, Sufiyanu Garba, in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi metropolis, Kebbi State, killing him and abducting his pregnant wife.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

A senior brother to the abducted woman, Shehu Mohammed Yauri, disclosed the incident to our correspondent in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to him, the attackers forced their way into the house and shot Garba before abducting his wife, Zainab Mohammed Yauri, to an unknown destination.

He added that the deceased had since been buried according to Islamic rites at the Birnin Kebbi main cemetery on Friday afternoon.

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The spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, Bashir Usman, confirmed the incident and said security personnel had commenced an investigation.

Confirming the development in a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer said the command had launched a full investigation into the attack.

He said, “The Kebbi State Police Command expresses concern over an unfortunate incident that occurred in the early hours of today, 13th March 2026, in Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi, which resulted in the death of Sufiyanu Garba, aged 35, and the abduction of his wife.”

Usman added that detectives promptly visited the scene and commenced necessary investigations immediately after the incident was reported.