Macron Pledges No ‘Respite’ For Russia Despite Mideast War

French President Emmanuel Macron Friday vowed to keep up pressure on Russia to end its four-year invasion of Ukraine after Washington partially rolled back sanctions against Moscow to cool oil prices sent soaring by the Middle East war.

Kyiv’s allies worry that the United States temporarily allowing some sales of Russian oil will aid President Vladimir Putin, already boosted by the rising energy prices.

Washington-brokered talks between Kyiv and Moscow to end the Ukraine war have also been derailed since US-Israeli strikes against Iran late last month sparked a regional conflict.

“Today Russia may believe that the war in Iran will offer it respite. It is mistaken,” Macron said as his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Paris for the 12th time since Russia invaded his country in 2022.

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The Middle East war has impeded the passage of tankers through the key shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, and sent oil prices soaring.

The United States has temporarily allowed the sale of oil from Russia — one of the world’s largest oil producers and exporters — that is at sea, as oil prices hold above $100 a barrel.

During a meeting of the Group of Seven countries earlier this week, “we reaffirmed rising oil prices must under no circumstances lead us to reconsider our sanctions policy towards Russia,” Macron said at Friday’s press conference with Zelensky.

‘Does Not Help Peace’

Zelensky warned that the US decision could actually help fund Moscow’s invasion — instead of ending the four-year war.

“This one concession alone by the United States could give Russia about $10 billion for the war. This certainly does not help peace,” Zelensky said.

The two leaders were to discuss increasing pressure on Russia by targeting its “shadow fleet” of tankers used to transport oil in breach of sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, according to Macron’s office.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier on Friday said that “easing sanctions now, for whatever reason, is wrong. We believe that is the wrong course of action”.

“After all, we want to ensure that Russia does not exploit the war in Iran to weaken Ukraine,” he said.

During a call with US President Donald Trump earlier this week, “six members of the G7 were very clear in their opinion that this would not send the right signal,” he added.

Macron had said after a G7 video call that easing sanctions on Moscow was “in no way” justified.

The Kremlin said earlier this week that the planned meeting in Paris would obstruct the peace process and that the “very idea of trying to put pressure on Russia is absurd”.

Zelensky on Thursday travelled to Romania, where he agreed to launch joint drone production with Bucharest, and offered to develop anti-drone defence systems with Kyiv’s European allies.

– Blocked EU loan –

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has sparked the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II, forcing the displacement of millions and leaving hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians dead on both sides.

A Russian strike in eastern Ukraine on Friday killed three people on a bus near the embattled town of Kupiansk, which Moscow’s army is battling to recapture.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, which claims its forces do not target civilians.

Macron pledged to ensure the release of a vital 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) EU loan to Ukraine.

“This commitment will be honoured,” Macron said, after EU member Hungary blocked the loan as well as a fresh round of sanctions on Russia.

Hungary and Slovakia have accused Kyiv of deliberately delaying reopening the Druzhba pipeline, which pumps Russian oil to the two landlocked states and Ukraine says was damaged by Russian strikes in January.

Brussels said Thursday it had proposed a mission to inspect the blocked oil pipeline, and was waiting for Kyiv to respond.

Macron earlier Friday announced the first death of a French soldier during the Middle East war in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, in what his commanding officer said was an Iranian drone attack.

He however added that France’s position in the Middle East war remained “purely defensive”.

Zelensky called it a “despicable attack” on military personnel in a post on X and urged Iran to put an end to attacks against its neighbouring countries.