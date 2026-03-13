×

US Offers $10m Reward For Info On Iran’s Supreme Leader, Others

Mojtaba Khamenei’s father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a bombing on February 28 at the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

By Channels Television
Updated March 13, 2026
Twitter
(FILES) This handout picture taken in Tehran on October 30, 2024, and provided by the office of Iran’s supreme leader, shows Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Irans slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, 2026 in a US-Israeli military strike. (Photo by KHAMENEI.IR / AFP)

 

The US State Department offered a $10 million reward on Friday for information about Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other top officials.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Minister of Intelligence and Security Esmail Khatib were among the 10 individuals on the State Department list.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the State Department said.

READ ALSO: Middle East War: Global Economic Fallout

It urged tipsters to send information via Tor or Signal and said “your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward.”

The State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” programme offers cash for intelligence leading to the capture or prosecution of wanted individuals.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a bombing on February 28 at the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

AFP

More Stories