VIDEO: Tinubu Asks Media To Hold LGs, States Accountable

President Bola Tinubu says the country’s development cannot be left for the Federal Government alone, asking the media to hold states and local governments accountable.

Tinubu spoke on Friday when he hosted media executives and proprietors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He asked them to extend the same level of scrutiny they apply to his government to the local and state administrations, citing increased financial autonomy for the lower tiers of government.

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“We’ve opened up the principle of federalism to the extent that local governments are now getting their money. But how they use it is in your hands,” Tinubu said.

“So don’t bombard me alone; look at the local government too. Yes, we can complain it’s not enough; we can complain we are not where we should be. But we have to manage what we have to sustain today, survive tomorrow, and make progress.”

“Today, there is no state that is borrowing to pay the salaries of employees,” he told the gathering.

“Yes, we can complain that it’s not enough. We can complain we are not where we should be, but we have to manage what we have to sustain today, survive tomorrow, and make progress.”

The ex-Lagos State governor reiterated his commitment to doing the job with dedication.

“And I promise you, the job that I continue to do is dedication—patriotic dedication to improve Nigeria. It’s all in our hands; it’s a collective responsibility,” he said.

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