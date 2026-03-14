Arsenal’s Max Dowman Becomes Premier League’s Youngest-Ever Scorer

Max Dowman became the youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League as the 16-year-old inspired Arsenal’s late surge to beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday and close in on a first Premier League title for 22 years.

The Gunners struggled to break down a dogged Everton defence for 89 minutes until Dowman’s cross fell to Viktor Gyokeres to open the scoring.

The teenager then ran from deep inside his own half to roll into an empty net after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ventured forward for a corner in stoppage time.

Victory opens up a 10-point lead for Arsenal at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

City can cut the gap when they visit West Ham later, but Arsenal overcame a nervy display to take another giant leap towards ending their long wait to be champions of England.

READ ALSO: Max Dowman Inspires Arsenal To Victory Over Stubborn Everton

Mikel Arteta’s men remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies but again lacked a creative spark until Dowman’s introduction as a late substitute.

For the first time this season, Kai Havertz started a Premier League game up front as Arteta dropped top scorer Gyokeres to the bench.

Havertz could not believe he was not awarded a penalty midway through the first half when the German international appeared to be clipped by Michael Keane as he burst clear on goal.

Everton were without first-choice centre-backs James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, but kept the hosts at arm’s length and provided a punch going forward.

Dwight McNeil curled a fine effort off the post early on and only a fine save by David Raya denied Beto early in the second period.

Despite their advantage at the top of the table, the tension around the Emirates Stadium spilled from the stands onto the pitch in the second half.

The home side were largely restricted to potshots from range as Pickford parried Eberechi Eze’s powerful drive.

Arteta turned to Dowman for inspiration, and he duly delivered with some help from Pickford.

The England goalkeeper got caught under the winger’s cross, and the ball rebounded kindly off Piero Hincapie into the path of Gyokeres, who could not miss.

Arteta sprinted down the touchline in jubilation, and there was an even greater outpouring of joy deep into stoppage time.

Dowman coolly sidestepped Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall inside his own half before sprinting clear on goal unchallenged to make Premier League history.

At 16 years and 73 days, he breaks James Vaughan’s record as the youngest scorer in the competition’s history.

AFP