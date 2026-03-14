Police Refute Claims Broad Shaggi Shot In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has denied claims that a popular entertainer, known as Brother Shaggy, was shot within the Ogun State Police Command.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, in a statement issued on Friday, said the command could not confirm the development as such an incident had not been reported or documented in any of its stations across the state.

“I wish to address reports alleging that the entertainer Broda Shaggi was shot within Ogun State. For clarity, the Command cannot confirm that such an incident occurred anywhere within its jurisdiction. Additionally, no such incident has been reported at any Police formation across the State,” he said.

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“In line with the Command’s commitment to professionalism and transparency, investigations have been initiated to ascertain the facts and verify the claim. The Command is actively carrying out necessary investigations to determine the true circumstances of the report.”

He, however, asked residents to rely solely on official police communication while the investigation is ongoing.

“The Command remains committed to the safety of all residents and the maintenance of law and order across Ogun State,” he added.