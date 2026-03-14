Sanwo-Olu Mourns Henry Nwosu, Describes Death As Great Loss

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the passing of former Green Eagles midfielder and youngest member of the 1980 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, Henry Nwosu, as a great loss to the country.

Nwosu passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 62. The news of his passing was announced by Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami on his social media platforms.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, mourned the loss of Nwosu and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Nwosu family, the Imo State Government, and the Nigerian Football Federation.

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He said: “The death of Henry Nwosu is a painful loss to the country, particularly football lovers, because we lost a patriot, legend, and national icon. He made Nigeria proud by winning the African Nations Cup in 1980 for the country.

“Henry Nwosu served the nation passionately and made the country proud by working tirelessly with other members of the Green Eagles to secure Nigeria’s first continental title on home soil.

“He was the youngest member of the 1980 AFCON squad, widely celebrated for his role in Nigeria’s triumph at the tournament. He was a talented midfielder known for his creativity and technical ability.

“Henry Nwosu was passionate about sports, particularly football. He made positive impacts while playing for the national team and later became a prominent figure in Nigerian domestic football.

“Henry Nwosu will be sorely missed. I pray for eternal peace for the deceased, and that God will grant the family, friends, Imo State Government, and football fans the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”