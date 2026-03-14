Teenager ‘Stabs’ Friend To Death In Ondo

An 18-year-old teenager, Johnson Daniel, has been arrested in Owo, Ondo State, for allegedly killing his friend following an altercation.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, noting that the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as Amos Ariyo, in the chest and immediately fled the scene.

The tragic incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday along a roadside in the community, leaving residents shocked and devastated.

The Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was allegedly stabbed by the suspect during an argument.

He noted that the victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

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Jimoh disclosed that police detectives had visited the scene and recovered the knife suspected to have been used in the attack, while the suspect had been arrested.

He revealed that the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.