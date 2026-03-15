Congo-Brazzaville President Nguesso Set To Extend Four-Decade Rule

Voters were scarce as polling stations opened in Congo-Brazzaville on Sunday in a vote expected to extend 82-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso’s more than four decades in power in the oil-rich central African country.

Six candidates are standing against Sassou Nguesso, but the main opposition is divided and largely absent, leaving him set to win another five-year term.

The former paratrooper colonel is already one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, along with Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Cameroonian President Paul Biya.

Observers say voter turnout could reach a record low.

The president has toured the country during the election campaign, which ended Friday, backed by the ruling Congolese Workers’ Party (PCT), urging voters to come to the ballot box.

Yet at one polling station in the Ouenze district of the capital, Brazzaville, visited by AFP, only a handful of ballots lay in the box at 9:00 am local time (0800 GMT).

Several other stations, meanwhile, had not received all their election materials by 7:00 am, when the polls were due to open.

– Corruption –

The few voters who did arrive mostly refused to be filmed or provide their names.

One elderly woman did speak out, saying, “Denis Sassou will win”.

“It’s normal for a citizen to go vote who thinks, ‘I chose President Denis Sassou Nguesso, he’s the one who will bring peace’,” said Georgine, who admitted to working for the ruling party.

Sassou Nguesso stressed the issue of security during his final election meeting in Brazzaville on Friday, attended by thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

While he can claim to have brought some stability to the country, rights groups regularly denounce what they say is the persecution of opposition activists.

Two opposition figures who featured in the 2016 election campaign, General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and Andre Okombi Salissa, are both behind bars, jailed for 20 years for supposedly being a “threat to internal security”.

During his election campaign, the president underlined his economic record, having pushed to modernise the country’s infrastructure and develop the gas and agriculture sectors in a bid to make Congo self-sufficient.

Oil and gas provide most of the state revenue, driving growth that is estimated to be 2.9 per cent for 2025.

Nevertheless, more than half of the country’s population lives below the poverty line.

The government’s critics say the country’s growth has been sapped by massive amounts of state oil revenue syphoned into the bank accounts of senior officials.

The government has already been the target of several criminal complaints and investigations, notably in France.

– Presidential succession –

While Sassou Nguesso’s re-election seems assured, the constitution forbids him from running again in 2031, raising the question of a possible handover.

He told AFP that he would not remain “in power forever” and that the young generation would get their turn. But he would not name anyone in particular as a possible successor.

Sassou Nguesso first led Congo-Brazzaville under a one-party system from 1979 to 1992 before losing the first multi-party elections, whose winner he then overthrew in a civil war in 1997.

He was re-elected in 2002, 2009, 2016 and 2021 in votes the opposition said were neither transparent nor democratic.

He has maintained a firm grip over the former French colony, which gained independence in 1960 and has traditionally maintained close ties with both France and Russia.

The third-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, Congo-Brazzaville, depends heavily on hydrocarbons, which account for more than three-quarters of export earnings.

Polling stations will close at 6:00 pm.