Four Killed, Four Injured As Truck Crashes Into Commercial Bus On Lekki–Epe Expressway

Tragedy struck in the Ajah area of Lagos as a truck crashed into a commercial bus on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, leaving four persons dead.

Four others sustained injuries following the collision over the weekend, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said on Sunday.

According to the agency, the crash involved a truck with registration number KNN 313 YL and a fully loaded Suzuki commercial mini bus popularly known as “Korope.”

The impact of the collision, Adebayo explained, led to the immediate death of four male passengers, while four other occupants—two men and two women—sustained severe fractures after becoming trapped in the wreckage of the bus.

“The four critically injured victims who were rescued from the wreckage were immediately conveyed to Hamon Royal Hospital for urgent medical treatment, while the remains of the four passengers who tragically lost their lives were respectfully evacuated and deposited at Shency Hospital Morgue with an emergency ambulance belonging to FRSC,” LASTMA’s spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, said.

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He noted that preliminary reports indicated that the driver of the articulated truck lost control of the vehicle while in motion, causing it to veer across the carriageway and ram into the oncoming commercial bus carrying passengers along the busy road.

Officials of LASTMA who arrived at the scene promptly rescued the trapped victims with the assistance of other emergency responders and passersby.

The injured victims were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at a morgue by an ambulance belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to him, security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Elemoro Police Division maintained order at the scene and ensured the safety of rescue personnel and other road users during the operation.

To Adebayo, the police said an investigation had commenced to determine the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and his assistant reportedly fled the scene after the crash.