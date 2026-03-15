‘I Knew The Risks,’ Satirical Skit Maker Governor Amuneke Speaks On Threats Over Political Content

A popular satirical skit maker, Kevin Arua, widely known as Governor Amuneke, has opened up about the risks, pressure, and personal convictions that come with using comedy and satire to address governance and societal issues in Nigeria.

In a candid reflection on his journey on Channels Television’s Rubbin Minds, the entertainer acknowledged that he stepped into the space fully aware of the possible consequences.

According to him, his decision to speak through satire was not made lightly, but from a place of conviction.

”It’s a journey I knew the implications before I started. So my own belief system is that what will happen will happen,’ he said on Sunday.

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”I don’t do my thing and get scared that this person will get offended and send people. I see threats, and people send me DMs that, whatever you do, this government will still be here till 2031.’

Arua explained that from the very beginning, he understood that challenging authority through his content could attract backlash.

However, he believes that whatever fate awaits him is part of a larger destiny.

He drew a parallel with biblical history, saying he accepts that outcomes are inevitable. “Jesus knew he was going to be crucified before being crucified. Whatever will be my end will be my end,” he said, emphasising that fear cannot dictate his creative choices.

The skit maker also revealed that his outspoken style has led to several threats, including direct messages warning him to stop criticising government actions. Some of the messages, he noted, go as far as threatening his safety.

”One sent me a message that read we know where you live. We will come after you. If you come after me, then what happens? Its a waste of time to come after me,” he said.

Despite the intimidation, Arua insists that such threats do not shake his resolve. He described attempts to silence him as largely futile, stressing that pursuing him would be a “waste of time.”

He further expressed disappointment in public office holders, arguing that many of those entrusted with leadership positions appear disconnected from the realities of ordinary citizens.

As part of his activism-through-entertainment approach, he recently launched a campaign highlighting the activities of local governments.

According to him, the initiative calls attention to projects and governance issues while maintaining a satirical tone that both criticises and acknowledges efforts where necessary.

Beyond the humour and political commentary, Arua admitted that activism is not something he necessarily enjoys, describing activists as people driven more by passion than by choice.

“Activists are born, not self-made,” he said, adding that he would rather spend more time fully exploring his creativity behind the camera than dealing with the pressure that comes with confronting societal issues.

However, he believes remaining silent would weigh more heavily on his conscience than the risks associated with speaking out.

The entertainer also expressed a sober understanding of the realities of advocacy in Nigeria. According to him, those who challenge the system often end up standing alone if things go wrong.

”I don’t care about the repercussions, and I know how Nigerians are wired, no matter how you want to fight and want to be like Jesus, if anything happens, you will be left alone. I have envisaged all the possible scenarios,” he said.

“The worst you could do is put me somewhere, and I won’t speak,” he said, suggesting that his voice and convictions are not easily silenced.