Middle East War Death Toll Mounts Across Region

Since the United States and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region, and casualties have been reported in countries around the Middle East.

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The figures, though not independently verified, are based on numbers released by governments, militaries, health authorities, and rescue organisations in the affected countries.

Iran

Iran’s health ministry said on March 8 that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12, with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on March 11 that at least 1,825 people had been killed, including 1,276 civilians — among them at least 200 children — as well as 197 military personnel and 352 people whose status had not been classified.

Due to reporting restrictions, AFP is not able to access the sites of strikes or independently verify tolls in Iran.

Israel

Israel’s first responders and the country’s authorities had reported 14 people killed in total.

First responders and local authorities say Iranian missile fire killed 12 people inside the country, including four minors, since the start of the war, according to an AFP tally based on their announcements.

The Israeli military has separately announced the deaths of two soldiers in combat in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Saturday that Israeli strikes killed 850 people, including 66 women and 107 children, since the start of the war with Hezbollah, adding that 2,105 others were wounded.

A ministry statement said 31 paramedics were among the dead.

The Lebanese army has said three of its soldiers have been killed.

Hezbollah has not announced its losses.

The Gulf

Authorities in Gulf states and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) have reported 26 people killed — 13 of them civilians — since the start of the Iranian attacks.

The rest of those killed were military or security personnel, including seven US service members.

Kuwait’s military and health ministry have reported six deaths: two soldiers, two border guards, and two civilians, one of them an 11-year-old girl.

The United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry has reported six deaths: four civilians and two military personnel who died as a result of a helicopter crash blamed on a technical malfunction.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency has reported two civilian deaths.

Bahrain’s interior ministry has also logged two deaths.

Oman’s maritime security centre reported the death of a mariner at sea and two other people in a drone attack on an industrial area.

Qatar’s ministry of interior, meanwhile, has reported 16 injuries and no fatalities.

CENTCOM has confirmed six US service personnel killed in Kuwait and one killed in Saudi Arabia.

Iraq

Armed groups and officials have said at least 49 people have been killed in Iraq since the start of the conflict, according to an AFP tally based on their announcements.

France said an Iranian drone killed a French soldier in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

The US military said a refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members, in an incident not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

Pro-Iran armed factions and security sources say 35 Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes they blame on the United States and Israel.

Kurdish rebel groups said at least five Iranian Kurdish militants were killed in strikes attributed to Iran on their positions in the north.

Kurdish security sources said one airport guard was killed in a drone attack on Erbil airport.

Officials said one civilian was killed by rocket shrapnel following a strike southeast of Baghdad.

Jordan

In Jordan, security officials said 28 people have been injured by falling debris from Iranian missiles and drones in various parts of the kingdom.

No deaths have been recorded so far.

Syria

Syrian state media reported eight people were injured by falling debris from exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel on Monday.

AFP