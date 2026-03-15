NDLEA Arrests ‘Grandpa’ With Cocaine Hidden In Food Items At Abuja Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NAFDAC) has arrested a 74-year-old man for allegedly attempting to smuggle 11 kilograms of cocaine concealed in food items while travelling to the United Kingdom.

The septuagenarian was said to have been apprehended at the departure hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja while attempting to board British Airways flight BA082, bound for Heathrow, London, on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said a search of Emeka’s luggage revealed blocks of cocaine wrapped in foil papers and balloons and concealed inside food items, including ground dry pepper.

”The septuagenarian, who claimed he was travelling to London, United Kingdom, for vacation, was arrested at the departure hall while attempting to board British Airways flight BA082 to Heathrow on Saturday, March 14, 2026.’

“During a search of his luggage, blocks of cocaine weighing 11 kilograms were discovered concealed inside food items, including ground dry pepper, carefully wrapped in foil papers and balloons,” Babafemi stated.

READ ALSO: Police Probe Viral Igbinedion School Assault Case

The agency also reported a series of arrests and seizures across other parts of the country.

Babafemi also revealed that operatives apprehended a woman in the early hours of March 9, at Ikad Hotel and Suites on Etim Inyang Street, Victoria Island.

“In Lagos, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence in the early hours of Monday, March 9, arrested Mrs. Maryam Olalowo at Ikad Hotel and Suites on Etim Inyang Street, Victoria Island, while attempting to sell 89 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of Canadian Loud.

”She was found with her three children, including an infant, at the time of the arrest. She confessed the illicit drugs belonged to her husband, Ibrahim Olalowo Olatunji, who was later taken into custody the same day, while his wife was immediately released.

“Ibrahim confirmed ownership of the illicit drugs in his statement, while further investigation revealed that he had previously been arrested, convicted, and sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment for a similar offence in 2015,” the NDLEA spokesman disclosed.

In another Lagos Island operation, NDLEA operatives arrested two suspects, Kalilou Simpara and Saidu Ibrahim, after recovering 68,000 tramadol pills loaded in a truck allegedly meant for transport to Benin.

”A follow-up raid at Idumota Market led to the arrest of Nnamdi Cyprian, believed to be the owner of the consignment. Officers also recovered a parcel containing 1,000 tramadol tablets prepared for waybill delivery from his shop,” he added.

He further stated that another raid at the market resulted in the arrest of one Nwanosike Kelvin and the recovery of 47,500 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

In separate operations, NDLEA officers arrested one Magaji Dan Azumi with 386 kilograms of skunk in Bebeji, and one Isah Wako with 282.2 kilograms of the same substance in Gwagwalada.

In Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, operatives raided the Egwa Forest Reserve, arresting one Chinedo Odalonu and destroying 4,218.96 kilograms of skunk on two farms, while recovering 16.5 kilograms.

At Apapa Seaport, NDLEA officers, in collaboration with customs officials, intercepted 339,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup hidden in two containers that had been watch-listed following intelligence reports.