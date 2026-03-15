Police Rescue Cleric Confined By Youths In Gombe Community

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Gombe State have rescued a cleric who was allegedly confined by a group of youths in the Birin Fulani community of the Nafada Local Government Area.

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According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a disturbance was reported in the community.

The agency said that, acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised officers to the area to restore order.

Police spokesperson in the state, Buhari Abdullahi, said upon arrival, officers discovered that a 58-year-old cleric, Abubakar Mahmoud Puma from the Akko Local Government Area, had been locked inside a house by aggrieved youths believed to be members of a sect.

The youths reportedly accused the cleric of making abusive and derogatory remarks about their leaders.

Puma had been posted to Birin Fulani to conduct the 2026 Ramadan Tafsir by the Jos-based Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS).

The police said the DPO engaged the youths in dialogue, leading to the safe rescue of the cleric without injury.

Authorities confirmed that no life was lost during the incident, and normalcy had since been restored in the community.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Ahmed Chuso, has ordered a discreet investigation to determine both the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable faces the law.

The police also cautioned members of the public against spreading unverified information on social media, warning that such actions could create unnecessary tension.

Residents of Birin Fulani and other parts of Gombe State have been assured that the situation is under control, while members of the public have been urged to channel grievances through lawful means rather than actions that could disrupt public peace.

The police command also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peaceful coexistence among communities across the state.