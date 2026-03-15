UK Visit: Some Criticism Of Tinubu’s Policies Borne Out Of ‘Sheer Mischief’ — Idris

The Federal Government has said that some of the criticisms against the policies of President Bola Tinubu are out of a lack of adequate knowledge and sheer mischief.

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this during an engagement with the international media in the United Kingdom.

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READ ALSO: Tinubu To Meet King Charles, Pay State Visit To UK

The meeting was part of preparations for President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the UK this week.

“We know that Nigeria has had its own fair share of criticism about some of those policies that were instituted back home, some of them (criticism) arising from a lack of adequate knowledge and some out of sheer mischief,” he said.

On the visit, the minister said that Nigeria and the UK have maintained a strong partnership for decades, adding that the state visit would further strengthen the ties.

“This visit is significant in many ways. It highlights the historic and strategic relationship Nigeria and the United Kingdom, between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, a relationship that is built on deep diplomatic, economic, cultural, and democratic ties.

“For decades, our two countries have maintained a partnership that spans trade, education, security cooperation, cultural exchange, and shared democratic values.

“President Tumbu’s visit provides an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration across critical areas, including trade and investment, security cooperation, climate action, education, and technological innovation.

“It also reflects Nigeria’s growing importance as a key democratic and economic partner in Africa, and a responsible participant in global affairs,” Idris said.

“So, as communicators, we thought that it is important, regardless of whatever position anyone may have taken, to go through some of these programmes and policies that have happened in the last… close to three years, and then interact with you.

“Where you have questions, we take them; where you seek clarifications, we provide. Where we need to take some advice from you, we’ll also take and get back home,” he added.

President Tinubu will be hosted by His Majesty King Charles III in what is expected to be a landmark moment in UK–Nigeria relations.

The visit will combine the ceremonial traditions of a royal welcome with high-level engagements aimed at strengthening economic, diplomatic, and strategic ties between the two countries.

‘Wonderful Evening’

Last week, the king hosted members of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK to a pre-visit reception.

The reception featured jollof rice and live music by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra.

The Royal Family described the event on its official X handle on Thursday as “a wonderful evening,” thanking those who attended the event.

“Last night, The King hosted a reception with members of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK, ahead of the incoming State Visit of the President of Nigeria.

“With jollof rice and music by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra — it was a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us,” it said.

Ahead of the planned state visit, UK authorities have activated airspace restrictions over Windsor Castle, which will reportedly be extended on March 18 to cover the period from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Armed officers, search teams, the Mounted Section, road policing units, and Project Servator resources are expected to be deployed across Windsor, alongside an extensive CCTV network.

The Royal Family had announced in February an invitation to Tinubu from King Charles III.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026,” the statement read.

The state visit is the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.