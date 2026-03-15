Spain, Argentina ‘Finalissima’ Clash Cancelled — UEFA

The ‘Finalissima’ clash between Euro 2024 winners Spain and world champions Argentina, set to take place on March 27 in Qatar, has been cancelled, UEFA said on Sunday.

The European football governing body said in a statement that it was “not possible to reach an agreement with Argentina” over an alternative date and location, required because of the Middle East war affecting the region.

“It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar,” said UEFA in a statement.

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The Finalissima pits the latest Copa America winners against the European championship winners, with Argentina winning the inaugural edition by beating Italy in 2022 at Wembley in London.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup with his country in Qatar later that year.

The match against Spain would have been the first time the Argentine — who is widely considered to be the best player of all time — had faced teenage star Lamine Yamal, whom many consider his successor at Barcelona.

The first option was to play at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, which Argentina rejected.

UEFA then suggested a two-legged event, with the first match in the Spanish capital on March 27 and a second leg in Buenos Aires at some point before the 2028 Euros and Copa America, which was also turned down.

They then proposed playing a one-off match at another neutral venue in Europe on March 27 or March 30, but Argentina said they could no longer play on the original date and were only available on March 31.

“As a result, and to UEFA’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled,” added UEFA