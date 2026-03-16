Iran War: 200 US Troops Wounded In Seven Countries

Around 200 US military personnel have been wounded in seven countries across the Middle East since the start of the US-Israel war against Iran, a US military spokesman said Monday.

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and more than 180 troops have already returned to duty,” while “10 are categorised as seriously wounded,” said Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command.

The injuries took place in countries around the region: Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Hawkins added.

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The Pentagon had put the number of wounded at around 140 on March 10, while 13 US troops had been killed — seven in attacks and six in a plane crash in Iraq.

US and Israeli forces launched a massive air campaign against Iran on February 28, and Tehran has responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting countries in the region that host US forces or bases.