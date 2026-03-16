Borno Explosions: Zulum Calls For Calm, Vigilance At Worship, Public Places

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has condemned the explosions that occurred in some parts of the Maiduguri metropolis on Monday evening.

READ ALSO: Suspected Terrorists Detonate Explosives In Borno

Zulum, who is said to be in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, described the attack as despicable, cruel, and cowardly, targeting innocent people in the holy month of Ramadan.

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In a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya, called for increased vigilance and heightened security measures, particularly in places of worship, as the festive period beckons.

“I am deeply saddened by the explosions that occurred in parts of the metropolis on Monday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured as a result of the blast. The act is utterly condemnable, barbaric, and inhumane,” Zulum was quoted as saying.

“The recent surge in attacks is not unconnected with intense military operations in the Sambisa forest and other hideouts of the insurgents,” he added.

The governor, therefore, assured people of the state that the military and other security agencies were on top of the situation, as adequate measures had been taken to forestall any security breach in Maiduguri and the entire state.

He called on residents to remain calm, go about their usual activities, and report any suspicious movement or activity to security agencies.

Three explosions rocked Maiduguri on Monday evening, less than 24 hours after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Ajilari community at the outskirts of the city.

An amateur video obtained by Channels Television showed victims of the explosions being evacuated for medical attention to one of the hospitals in the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, said preliminary reports revealed the explosions happened at the Post Office area and the main entrance of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, but he had yet to confirm the one at the Monday market.

“Yes, there were reports of explosions at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital main gate and Post Office area, but the one at Monday Market, I have no information, but I will get back to you as soon as I have it,” Daso said.

He explained the number of casualties were still sketchy as the victims had been taken to different hospitals in the state capitals, adding that he did not have the records at the time of filing this report on Monday night.

But some residents in the area feared that the explosions might have claimed several lives and injured many others.