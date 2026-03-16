AfroBasket 2025: FG Fulfils Promise To Victorious D’Tigress

The Federal Government has fulfilled its promise to Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, following their 2025 victory at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

The development was disclosed on Monday by the National Sports Commission, which confirmed that the players had received their national honour certificates and housing allocation documents.

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The presentation took place in Lyon, France, where the African champions are currently participating in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

The rewards fulfil an earlier pledge by the Federal Government following the team’s remarkable performance at the continental championship.

READ ALSO: FG Rewards D’Tigress With OON, Each Player Gets $100,000, Flat

On August 4, 2025, President Bola Tinubu announced a special reward package for the team after their record-breaking victory.

Each player was conferred with the national honour of Order of the Niger (OON), alongside a cash reward of $100,000 and the allocation of a flat in Abuja.

Members of the technical crew, led by head coach Rena Wakama, were also rewarded with $50,000 each.

The announcement was made when the President hosted the team in Abuja following their unprecedented fifth consecutive AfroBasket title.

The same set of national honours and incentives was also extended to the Super Falcons after the team secured Nigeria’s 10th title at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

D’Tigress sealed their AfroBasket victory on August 3, 2025, defeating Mali 78–64 in the final to clinch their seventh continental title.

The Nigerian side, however, had to battle through a tense contest to secure the win.

Key performances from Amy Okonkwo and Ezinne Kalu were instrumental in securing the victory.

Nigeria entered the final quarter leading 61–56 and maintained their composure to close out the game, securing a historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title.

The victory further extended D’Tigress’ dominance in African women’s basketball, as the team has now won 29 consecutive games without defeat since 2015.

Meanwhile, the team is currently participating in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament 2026 in Lyon, France, running from March 11 to March 17.

So far, D’Tigress have recorded wins against Colombia (70–37) and the Philippines (101–84) but suffered losses to South Korea (77–60) and France (93–86).

They will conclude their qualifying campaign with a match against Germany on March 17.