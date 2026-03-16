FIFA Fines Nigeria, DR Congo Over Fan Misconduct During World Cup Qualifier

FIFA has sanctioned Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo following incidents involving supporters during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification playoff match played in November.

In a disciplinary report released by the global football governing body, both countries were found to have breached provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code due to the conduct of their fans during the African qualifying playoff final, which DR Congo won on penalties.

The Nigeria Football Federation was fined 1,000 Swiss francs after Nigerian supporters were reported to have thrown objects onto the pitch during the match. FIFA ruled that the incident violated Articles 17 and 17.2.b of its disciplinary code.

The Congolese Football Association, however, received a heavier fine of 5,000 Swiss francs after its supporters were found guilty of using laser pointers during the game, an act FIFA said contravened Article 17.2.d of the code.

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FIFA noted that the sanctions were determined based on the circumstances surrounding each case and added that the decisions remain open to appeal.

The disciplinary report, however, made no mention of a separate protest lodged by the Nigeria Football Federation over the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo during the playoff.

The NFF had earlier petitioned FIFA, accusing the Congolese Football Association of misleading authorities in the process of clearing some players for the national team despite questions over their citizenship status.

The Nigerian federation alleged that some of the players who featured for DR Congo in the playoff match were fraudulently registered.

FIFA has yet to announce a decision on that complaint.

Meanwhile, DR Congo has already named its squad for the intercontinental playoff scheduled for later this month.

The team will face the winner of the encounter between the Jamaica national football team and the New Caledonia national football team, with the victor securing one of the final slots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.