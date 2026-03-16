Four Suspected Bandits Arrested At Ondo Airport

Four suspected bandits have been arrested within the vicinity of Akure Airport, Ondo State, following a coordinated security operation involving aviation and local security agencies.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced this in a statement on Sunday.

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, said the arrests followed a distress alert that suspicious individuals were sighted behind the airport perimeter towards the Eleyewo community.

“Security personnel comprising FAAN’s Aviation Security (AVSEC), the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and other local security outfits immediately launched a joint search operation,” Agbebire said.

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He added that some individuals attempted to flee the area, but four suspects were eventually apprehended and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force Area Command for further interrogation.

The authority commended the “swift collaboration among aviation security personnel, the military, the police, and local security groups, including Amotekun and community vigilantes, whose joint efforts led to the arrest,” and emphasised the importance of strengthening airport perimeter protection.

FAAN stated that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, with support from the Presidency, has accelerated the provision of modern perimeter fencing and enhanced security infrastructure at airports nationwide.

“Work has already commenced in phases to ensure that airports under FAAN are better secured against unlawful access and other security threats,” Agbebire said.

It also reassured travellers and airport host communities of its “unwavering commitment to maintaining the safety and security of all airport facilities nationwide.”