Telecoms ‌operator MTN Group said on Monday it recorded an annual profit before ​tax of 47.4 billion rand ($2.81 ​billion when converted on a $1 = 16.8568 rand exchange rate), riding on the back of strong performances in MTN ⁠Nigeria and MTN Ghana.

South Africa-headquartered ​MTN had reported a restated ​loss before tax of 4.1 billion rand in 2024.

The group’s service revenue rose ​22.7% to 218.5 billion ​rand in the year ended December 31, ‌led ⁠by strong growth of 54.9% and 35.9% in Nigeria and Ghana, respectively, the mobile operator ​said in ​a ⁠statement.

READ ALSO: Immediately Correct Erroneous Trade Practices, China Urges US

MTN South Africa reported overall service revenue growth ​of 2% amid competitive pressures ​in ⁠the prepaid segment.

The operator declared a final dividend of 500 ⁠cents ​per share, up ​45%.