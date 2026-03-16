Stars Bring Glamour To Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood’s best and brightest stars on Sunday hit the red carpet for the 98th Academy Awards, the movie industry’s biggest night.

Here are some of the top looks:

Spring Hues

Pops of spring colour were a welcome sight on the red carpet.

Jessie Buckley, the favourite to win the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of William Shakespeare’s grief-stricken wife in “Hamnet,” looked regal in a red Chanel off-the-shoulder bodice and flowing pink ball skirt.

Chase Infiniti, who plays Leonardo DiCaprio’s daughter in “One Battle After Another” is not a Oscar nominee — but she has definitely arrived on the red carpet.

Infiniti oozed glamour in a lilac sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress with a fitted bodice and a cascade of ruffles tumbling from her hip to the floor, creating a long train.

And veteran director Spike Lee brought a splash of colour to his ensemble of muted neutrals with a bright purple hat and bow tie. In the past, he has worn the hue to honour the Prince.

Black And White

Black and white is a perennial favourite of the stars, and best actress nominee Rose Byrne embraced it, while also adopting the spring trend in a strapless black Dior gown covered in white blooms.

Byrne, nominated for her performance in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” told ABC the film was an “examination of parenthood.”

Emma Stone, in Byrne’s category for “Bugonia,” rocked a shimmering white Louis Vuitton floor-length gown with cap sleeves.

And Teyana Taylor, who has ruled the red carpet all awards season, wore a black and white feathered sleeveless Chanel gown with a sheer panel over her toned stomach.

Hockey Stars, Real And Fictional

Shane Hollander has made it to the Academy Awards.

“Heated Rivalry” stars Hudson Williams has been everywhere since the gay hockey love story series went viral — carrying the Olympic torch in Italy, appearing on “Saturday Night Live” alongside co-star Connor Storrie and now, the Oscars.

Williams rocked an all-black Balenciaga ensemble — double-breasted suit, shirt, and tie — with a glittering brooch to finish the look.

But the Hollywood hockey star was not the only one at the Dolby Theatre.

˜Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka, two of the stars of Team USA’s gold medal-winning women’s ice hockey squad, were ready for their closeup on the Oscars red carpet.