18 Killed, Several Injured As Bandits Launch Reprisal Attack In Katsina

No fewer than 18 persons have been killed, with several others injured, following a violent reprisal attack by armed bandits on Falale village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The area had reportedly enjoyed relative peace for over a year due to sustained security operations.

According to a preliminary report, the incident occurred at about 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when a group of vigilantes on patrol in Falale village intercepted three suspected repentant bandits.

A gun battle ensued, resulting in the neutralisation of the suspects.

In retaliation, suspected armed bandits attacked the village, killing at least 15 residents.

The spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq, stated that upon receiving the report, a joint team of security operatives was immediately deployed to the scene, restoring normalcy in the affected community.

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He added that an investigation had commenced to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, while condoling with the families of the victims, condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric.

He urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, particularly by providing useful information that could aid ongoing investigations.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government commended security personnel, including operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), Civilian Watch (C-Watch), and community leaders, for their response in bringing the situation under control.

In a separate statement, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu, said the intervention helped prevent further casualties and restore calm to the affected communities.

He appealed to residents to remain peaceful and allow security agencies to carry out their investigations.

“We understand the pain and loss experienced by the affected families. We are committed to ensuring justice and preventing future occurrences.

“The administration of Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda remains focused on restoring lasting peace in Katsina State. Nothing will deter our commitment to protecting lives and property,” he said.