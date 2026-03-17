×

Argentina Withdraws From World Health Organization

The Foreign Ministry said Argentina has now completed the withdrawal process within the timeframe stipulated by international treaties.

By Channels Television
Updated March 17, 2026
Twitter
WHO
This photograph shows a logo of the World Health Organisation (WHO) displayed on the facade of organisation’s headquarters in Geneva on April 23, 2025. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

 

Argentina formally withdrew from the World Health Organization on Tuesday, the foreign minister said, following in the path of the United States which took the same step earlier this year.

The government of President Javier Milei, a close ally of President Donald Trump, had announced its intention to leave the UN health body a year ago, criticizing the WHO’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry said Argentina has now completed the withdrawal process within the timeframe stipulated by international treaties.

“Argentina will continue to promote international cooperation in health through bilateral agreements and regional forums, while fully preserving its sovereignty and its capacity to make decisions regarding health policies,” Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said on X.

Last year, Argentina had declared that “the WHO’s recommendations are ineffective because they are not based on science, but on political interests.”

READ ALSO: Middle East War Halts Work At WHO’s Dubai Emergency Hub

The United States formalized its WHO withdrawal in January, a year after Trump signed an executive order to exit the multinational grouping on his return to the White House.

WHO has played a role in eradicating smallpox and tackling public health threats like polio, HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis.

In January, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he deeply regretted the move, saying it would make the United States and the rest of the world unsafe.

AFP

More Stories