W/Cup Play-Off: FIFA Rejects Nigeria Petition Against DR Congo, NFF Appeals

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that it is appealing the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which rejected its petition challenging the eligibility of certain players fielded by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off in Rabat, Morocco, last November.

Nigeria had been eliminated from the play-offs after losing to DR Congo 4-3 on penalties.

Following the match, the NFF raised concerns over the legitimacy of some DR Congo players, alleging irregularities in the issuance of passports that qualified them for the fixture.

After several months of deliberation, FIFA delivered its verdict rejecting Nigeria’s petition.

The NFF, however, confirmed it has formally launched an appeal, signaling its determination to pursue the matter through the proper channels.

READ ALSO: FIFA Fines Nigeria, DR Congo Over Fan Misconduct During World Cup Qualifier

“We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

Meanwhile, DR Congo is all set for the intercontinental playoff scheduled for later this month, having named its squad earlier.

The team will face the winner of the encounter between the Jamaica national football team and the New Caledonia national football team, with the victor securing one of the final slots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria, DR Congo Fined

Channels Television reported on Monday that FIFA sanctioned Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo following incidents involving supporters during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification playoff match played in November last year.

In a disciplinary report released by the global football governing body, both countries were found to have breached provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code due to the conduct of their fans during the African qualifying playoff final, which DR Congo won on penalties.

The Nigeria Football Federation was fined 1,000 Swiss francs after Nigerian supporters were reported to have thrown objects onto the pitch during the match. FIFA ruled that the incident violated Articles 17 and 17.2.b of its disciplinary code.

The Congolese Football Association, however, received a heavier fine of 5,000 Swiss francs after its supporters were found guilty of using laser pointers during the game, an act FIFA said contravened Article 17.2.d of the code.

FIFA noted that the sanctions were determined based on the circumstances surrounding each case and added that the decisions remain open to appeal.