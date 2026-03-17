‘This Government Is Killing Nigerians’, Amaechi Berates Tinubu Over Borno Bombings

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of failing to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

In a statement released on Tuesday by his media office, Amaechi condemned the Monday night bombing in Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the Tinubu-led government as “abysmally incompetent” and lacking the basic leadership skills required to safeguard citizens.

Commiserating with the families of the victims, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said Nigerians cannot continue to mourn while the government “lives lavishly and ostentatiously” without taking decisive action to end the country’s insecurity.

“This government is killing Nigerians. I repeat, President Tinubu’s government is killing Nigerians, literally destroying lives. He has failed in the most sacred duty of protecting the lives of the citizens of this country.

“The Monday bombings in Maiduguri is not just a tragedy, it is a damning indictment of a leadership that has grown complacent, incompetent, and indifferent to the sufferings and death of Nigerians to ravaging bandits,” he stated.

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Amaechi lamented that the government is ignoring the suffering of Nigerians and failing to take serious action to stop the growing insecurity.

“While families mourn and communities live in fear, those in power issue hollow statements and make empty promises. In fact now, they don’t bother to make promises anymore. They just move on as if nothing happened. Tinubu would rather be dining and partying in London while Nigeria burns. They just don’t care!

“How many more lives must be lost before they admit their failure? How many more communities must be shattered and destroyed before they take decisive action? Insecurity has become the daily reality of ordinary citizens, and yet the government continues to stumble, unprepared and unwilling to confront the menace with the seriousness it demands.”

He added that, “Nigerians deserve safety, peace, and dignity, not negligence and continued excuses. If those in power cannot guarantee that, then they have no business clinging to authority. Leadership is not about rhetoric, it is about responsibility, action, and making the right decisions for the good of the people. Right now, this government has abandoned that responsibility, and the nation is paying the price.”

He also empathised with the people of Borno State and the victims’ families, whose lives he said were “shattered because of Tinubu’s government failure to protect them,” adding that “enough is enough” and calling for “the President to resign.”

Maiduguri Blast

On Monday evening, Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, was rocked by multiple suspected suicide bombings that killed at least 23 people and injured 108 others.

The explosions occurred around 7:20 PM local time, shortly after residents had broken their Ramadan fast, a period when many people were gathered in public spaces.

The attacks struck several high-traffic areas, including the Monday Market (El-Kanemi) roundabout, the Post Office Flyover, and the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), with reports of a fourth blast in the Kaleri neighbourhood.

President Tinubu condemned the attacks as “barbaric” and directed security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri. Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum visited victims in the hospital, urging residents to remain calm and vigilant.