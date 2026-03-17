Tinubu Directs Political Appointees Seeking Elective Offices To Resign By March 31

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all political appointees in his administration who intend to contest elective positions in the 2027 elections to resign from their posts on or before March 31.

The directive was announced on Tuesday by Dewan Goshit, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Goshit explained that the president’s decision aligns with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 polls.

The order applies to all categories of presidential political appointees planning to participate in party primaries or seek nomination for elective positions.

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Those affected include ministers, ministers of state, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, as well as directors-general and chief executive officers of federal agencies, commissions, parastatals, and government-owned companies.

According to Goshit, the officials are required to submit their resignation letters through the office of the SGF by the stipulated deadline.

“President Tinubu emphasised that the measure is necessary to ensure full compliance with electoral laws, uphold transparency in the political process, and promote a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the elections,” the statement reads in part.

The president further urged all concerned officials to adhere strictly to the directive, noting that his administration remains committed to credible electoral processes and the strengthening of democratic institutions.