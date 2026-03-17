Tinubu’s UK State Visit ‘An Opportunity That Can’t Be Missed’ – Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom as “an opportunity that can’t be missed.”

The minister, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, noted the president’s UK visit will potentially benefit all Nigerians.

“For the first time since the return to democracy, the United Kingdom is actually inviting any sitting president from Nigeria. So, we feel that this opportunity shouldn’t be missed, because this is indeed to the benefit of all Nigerians, with security being on top of the agenda.

“This is the first visit in 37 years, and the first one since 1999. So much is on the plate, security, economics, and a lot of issues to be discussed tomorrow with King Charles and then on Thursday with Prime Minister Starmer here in London. Nigerians are already aware of this, and there is an expectation that the president will achieve a lot for their benefit,” he said.

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President Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, arrived in the United Kingdom on Tuesday for a historic two-day state visit aimed at strengthening Nigeria–UK relations.

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They landed at Stansted Airport before proceeding to Windsor Castle.

The visit, the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years and the first since the return to democracy in 1999, includes meetings with King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as a state banquet, cultural exhibitions, and discussions on interfaith dialogue.

Key outcomes expected from the trip include new agreements on trade, investment, defence, and culture, alongside a £746 million financing deal to upgrade Nigeria’s major ports.

Tinubu is also set to meet business leaders and the Nigerian diaspora before returning home.

‘Saddened’ By Borno State

On Monday evening, multiple suspected suicide bombings struck Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, killing at least 23 people and injuring 108 others.

Addressing concerns over security back home, especially in the state, Idris said that Tinubu is unhappy about the situation, and those responsible for security at home are fully engaged.

“The president is deeply saddened by what has happened in Borno. At a time when we are consolidating security back home, this has occurred, but the trip had to be made because the arrangements were made many months ago. You can see it in the statement he personally signed, indicating how saddened he is. There is no way the president would be happy with this.

“But this trip has been prepared for many months ahead. Part of the discussions here will include security collaboration between Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and other international partners to bring an end, once and for all, to insecurity in our country. The president sent all the service chiefs and everyone involved in ensuring security in the northeastern part of Nigeria and other areas,” he stated.

Responding to concerns about the large delegation accompanying the president, the minister clarified that, “Not all the governors or ministers are here. About seven governors and eleven ministers are attending. There is a cabinet of 48 ministers, many of whom remain in Nigeria to steer the ship of state, alongside the vice president.

“A state visit almost always includes many ministers. Even your counterparts from other ministries often come along. This is the normal nature of a state visit, especially one happening for the first time in four decades. While it comes at a cost, the benefits for Nigerians justify it,” he said.