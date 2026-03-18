Borno Bombings: Service Chiefs Relocate To Maiduguri On Tinubu’s Orders

Nigeria’s service chiefs are in Borno State following the bombings in Maiduguri, which left at least 23 people dead and over a hundred people injured.

President Bola Tinubu directed them to relocate to the state to deal with the situation. About a day after the order, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Waidi Shaibu, arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

The service chiefs who landed at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri were received by the Theatre Commander and moved straight to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai.

The Chief of Defence later inspected the quarterguard mounted in his honour. They are expected to meet the frontline troops, government officials, and other stakeholders to discuss solutions to the resurgence of the attacks in the region by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The military chiefs relocated to the state to monitor the security situation in the region.

Monday’s attacks created fear and panic in the hearts of the residents, having witnessed relative peace in the past few years.

The coordinated blasts by suspected suicide bombers tore through a busy market and other areas.

Three blasts detonated on Monday evening, striking a main market, the entrance of Maiduguri’s largest teaching hospital, and a post office area.

The military blamed the blasts in the city of around 1.2 million people on suspected Boko Haram militants and warned of “an increased threat” of suicide attacks in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Tinubu ordered the country’s security chiefs “to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation”.

“I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear,” Tinubu said.