Eid-El-Fitri: NRC Announces Special Train Services Across Major Routes

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday announced a series of special train services across major routes nationwide to ease travel pressure during the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

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In a statement signed by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the agency said the temporary arrangements were aimed at providing “seamless, safe, and efficient” transportation amid the expected surge in passenger traffic.

According to the NRC, additional trips would be deployed on key corridors, including Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kaduna, to accommodate increased demand.

“For the Lagos–Ibadan corridor, three special trips will operate on March 19, 2026, from both ends of the route to cater for heightened passenger movement during the festive period,” the statement noted.

Departures from Mobolaji Johnson Station in Ebute Metta, Lagos, are scheduled for 7:40 a.m., 1:40 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., while trains from Obafemi Awolowo Station in Moniya, Ibadan, will leave at 8:00 a.m., 10:50 a.m., and 4:30 p.m.

On the Abuja–Kaduna route, the NRC said it would run two trips on March 19, followed by three daily trips from March 20 to March 23, offering passengers more flexibility.

It also highlighted a partnership with the Osun State Government to operate the “Imole Special Train,” which will convey indigenes from Iddo Station in Lagos to Osogbo free of charge.

“This service is fully sponsored by the Osun State Government, with the NRC providing rolling stock, technical support, and operational services,” the statement revealed, describing the initiative as part of efforts to support citizens during the festive season.

Meanwhile, the NRC further stated that the Warri–Itakpe corridor would maintain its thrice-weekly schedule, with departures structured to ensure operational efficiency and allow for routine maintenance.

The Port Harcourt–Aba service on the Eastern narrow gauge line will continue its regular operations throughout the Sallah period.

Reassuring passengers, the NRC said it remained committed to delivering safe and reliable services across all its corridors.

“We urge passengers to plan their journeys in advance, arrive early at stations, and comply with all ticketing and security procedures to ensure a smooth travel experience,” the Corporation added.

It also extended goodwill to Muslim faithful, wishing them “a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” while encouraging Nigerians to continue using rail as a dependable mode of transport.