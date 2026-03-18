King Charles Hosts Tinubu To State Banquet, Hails UK–Nigeria Partnership

King Charles III on Wednesday praised what he described as a “partnership of equals” between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, as he hosted Bola Tinubu at a state banquet marking the first visit by a Nigerian leader in nearly four decades.

The banquet, held at Windsor Castle, brought together senior officials, business leaders, and cultural figures from both countries, underscoring deepening diplomatic and economic ties.

READ ALSO: ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last,’ King Charles Praises Nigerians In UK

In his opening remarks, King Charles described the relationship between both nations as built on mutual respect and shared progress.

“Britain and the former British colony have a deep bond and a partnership of equals that has brought us both enormous benefits,” he said.

The monarch also highlighted Nigeria’s growing economic influence.

“Nigeria is an economic powerhouse. It has not merely changed, it has arrived,” he said, adding that “Nigeria is investing in Britain’s future as much as Britain is investing in Nigeria’s.”

Diaspora Impact

King Charles paid glowing tribute to Nigerians living in Britain, describing them as central to the country’s development.

“We in the United Kingdom are blessed that so many people of Nigerian heritage… are now at the heart of British life,” he said.

The King noted their contributions across sectors, including business, technology, academia, law, science, sports, literature, and the arts.

“I have met so many of these quiet heroes in our schools, businesses, National Health Service, and universities, including countless young people who have flourished through the work of my King’s Trust over the last 50 years,” he said.

He added with humour, “Only last week, I was delighted to host a rather lively group of them to a jollof and tea party at St. James’s Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was only the best — Nigerian, of course… or perhaps Ghanaian or Senegalese. Diplomatically, I cannot remember.”

Cultural Influence

The monarch also acknowledged Nigeria’s cultural footprint in Britain, referencing Afrobeats, Nollywood, and Nigerian excellence across professions.

“From Afrobeats filling our concert halls and Nollywood captivating our screens… so much of Britain’s culture is in truth profoundly enriched by Nigerians,” he said, before concluding: “Naija no dey carry last.”

Acknowledging history, King Charles noted that while the relationship has evolved, it is not without its challenges.

“There are chapters in our shared history that I know have left painful marks… no words can dissolve these,” he said.

The King also thanked Tinubu for visiting during Ramadan, describing it as “no small sacrifice,” and wished him “Ramadan Mubarak.” The banquet—adjusted to accommodate fasting—featured an iftar and provisions such as a prayer room.

‘Strongest Bridge’

Tinubu, while responding, echoed the sentiment.

“Our people remain the strongest bridge between our two countries,” he said, pointing to their impact in healthcare, sports, and beyond.

“Our two nations share a vision of progress based on mutual respect and common values,” President Tinubu added, noting he was the first Nigerian leader to speak at Windsor Castle.

Also in attendance were the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu; Queen Camilla, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribad; and President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The attendees include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd.); Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Ms. Hannatu Musawa; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, among other cabinet members.

Governors in attendance were Dapo Abiodun (Ogun, Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), among others.

Other prominent guests at the banquet included Maro Itoje, Christine Ohuruogu, Eniola Aluko, Ben Okri, and Tiwa Savage—figures the King described as a “living bridge” between both nations.

Ceremonial Honours

Earlier, President Tinubu was received with full state pageantry, including a guard of honour and a ceremonial gun salute, as artillery rang out across Windsor.

Nigerian and British flags lined the streets while the President and the King inspected troops in traditional regalia.

The visit, part of a two-day state engagement, is aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, security, and education, while also recognising the role of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK.

It is the first visit by a Nigerian president in 37 years.

President Tinubu is scheduled to meet Keir Starmer and engage with members of the Nigerian diaspora as part of the visit.

The trip builds on longstanding ties between both countries, with London hosting a large Nigerian community that continues to play a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations.