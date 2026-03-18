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‘Naija No Dey Carry Last,’ King Charles Praises Nigerians In UK

The king noted that Nigerians were excelling “at the highest level of business, technology, academia, law, science, sports, literature, and the arts.”

By Channels Television
Updated March 18, 2026
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Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu smiles as Britain’s King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

 

King Charles III has praised the contributions of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

READ ALSOKing Charles III Receives Tinubu, First Lady, With Full Military Honours

The monarch, who spoke at a royal banquet  in the historic Windsor Castle west of London organised in honour of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, highlighted the impact of Nigerians across British society, describing them as central to the country’s growth and innovation.

 

The banquet is part of activities lined up for Tinubu’s two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

“We in the United Kingdom are blessed that so many people of Nigerian heritage, having chosen Britain as their home, are now at the heart of British life,” he said.

The king noted that Nigerians were excelling “at the highest level of business, technology, academia, law, science, sports, literature, and the arts.”

 

The banquet is part of activities lined up for Tinubu’s two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on his interactions with the Nigerian community, the King said he had encountered many “quiet heroes” contributing significantly in schools, businesses, the National Health Service, and universities.

“I have met so many of these quiet heroes in our schools, businesses, National Health Service, and universities, including countless young people who have flourished through the work of my King’s Trust over the last 50 years,” he said.

 

Nigerian Jollof

King Charles also shared a light-hearted moment from a recent reception at St. James’s Palace, where he hosted Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Only last week, I was delighted to host a rather lively group of them to a jollof and tea party at St. James’s Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was only the best — Nigerian, of course.

“Or, perhaps, it was Ghanaian or Senegalese. Diplomatically, I cannot remember,” he added.

 

 

Speaking further, King Charles said, “But who could have imagined that when I first visited Nigeria, 36 years ago today, so many of those I might have met would have gone on to have such an impact in the United Kingdom.

“From Afrobeats filling our concert halls and Nollywood captivating our screens, to stars competing in our Premier League and adjudicating in our highest courts, so much of Britain’s culture is in truth profoundly enriched by Nigerians.

“Let me propose a toast to the President and people of Nigeria. Naija no dey carry last.”

— whether they are Nigerians who have chosen

The banquet is part of activities lined up for Tinubu’s two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

 

Military Honours

Tinubu commenced his two-day state visit marked by full ceremonial honours on Wednesday.

 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand with President Bola Tinubu and his wife Oluremi Tinubu, on the Dias during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

He was received with traditional state pageantry, featuring a guard of honour and a ceremonial gun salute—symbolising the strong diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The President’s state visit includes high-level engagements with British officials and interactions with members of the Nigerian diaspora.

 

Britain’s King Charles III and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stand with their wives Britain’s Queen Camilla (L) and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as they pose for a photograph in the Grand Corridor, during an audience at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, boosting trade and investment, and reinforcing cooperation in key sectors such as security and education.

The strong presence of Nigerians in the UK is also seen as a strategic asset in deepening ties between both countries.

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