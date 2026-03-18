‘Naija No Dey Carry Last,’ King Charles Praises Nigerians In UK

King Charles III has praised the contributions of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

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The monarch, who spoke at a royal banquet in the historic Windsor Castle west of London organised in honour of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, highlighted the impact of Nigerians across British society, describing them as central to the country’s growth and innovation.

“We in the United Kingdom are blessed that so many people of Nigerian heritage, having chosen Britain as their home, are now at the heart of British life,” he said.

The king noted that Nigerians were excelling “at the highest level of business, technology, academia, law, science, sports, literature, and the arts.”

Reflecting on his interactions with the Nigerian community, the King said he had encountered many “quiet heroes” contributing significantly in schools, businesses, the National Health Service, and universities.

“I have met so many of these quiet heroes in our schools, businesses, National Health Service, and universities, including countless young people who have flourished through the work of my King’s Trust over the last 50 years,” he said.

Nigerian Jollof

King Charles also shared a light-hearted moment from a recent reception at St. James’s Palace, where he hosted Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Only last week, I was delighted to host a rather lively group of them to a jollof and tea party at St. James’s Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was only the best — Nigerian, of course.

“Or, perhaps, it was Ghanaian or Senegalese. Diplomatically, I cannot remember,” he added.

‘Last week, I was delighted to host a jollof and tea party at St. James’s Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was only the best. Nigerian of course.’ King Charles welcomes Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu at Windsor Castle for his two-day state visit… pic.twitter.com/Dd5TEZS71J — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2026

Speaking further, King Charles said, “But who could have imagined that when I first visited Nigeria, 36 years ago today, so many of those I might have met would have gone on to have such an impact in the United Kingdom.

“From Afrobeats filling our concert halls and Nollywood captivating our screens, to stars competing in our Premier League and adjudicating in our highest courts, so much of Britain’s culture is in truth profoundly enriched by Nigerians.

“Let me propose a toast to the President and people of Nigeria. Naija no dey carry last.”

— whether they are Nigerians who have chosen

The banquet is part of activities lined up for Tinubu’s two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

Military Honours

Tinubu commenced his two-day state visit marked by full ceremonial honours on Wednesday.

He was received with traditional state pageantry, featuring a guard of honour and a ceremonial gun salute—symbolising the strong diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The President’s state visit includes high-level engagements with British officials and interactions with members of the Nigerian diaspora.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, boosting trade and investment, and reinforcing cooperation in key sectors such as security and education.

The strong presence of Nigerians in the UK is also seen as a strategic asset in deepening ties between both countries.