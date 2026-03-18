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NATO Allies In Talks On ‘Best Way’ To Re-Open Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump has urged other global powers to send warships to escort convoys of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

By Channels Television
Updated March 18, 2026
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An oil tanker of CPC Corporation is docked at Keelung Port on March 11, 2026. Oil prices held around 100 USD on March 13, and most equity markets dropped after Iran’s leader called for the blocking of the crucial Strait of Hormuz (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)

 

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Wednesday that the military alliance’s members were discussing the “best way” to open the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large chunk of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

“I have been in contact with many allies. We all agree, of course, that strait has to open up again. And what I know is that allies are working together, discussing how to do that, what is the best way to do it,” Rutte told a news conference during a visit to a NATO exercise in northern Norway.

“They are working on that collectively, to find a way forward,” Rutte added.

US President Donald Trump has urged other global powers to send warships to escort convoys of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

An oil tanker is pictured off the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, which is the main base of the Islamic Republic’s navy and has a strategic position on the Strait of Hormuz. Credit: AFP

 

READ ALSO: UK, Allies Working On ‘Viable’ Plan For Hormuz But No NATO Mission — Starmer

Iran has effectively closed the strait since the United States and Israel began a war on the Islamic republic last month, sending global oil prices up by more than 40 percent.

On Tuesday, Trump said “NATO is making a very foolish mistake” by not sending aid.

“I’ve long said that I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So this was a great test,” he told reporters.

The 79-year-old Republican has long criticised NATO, and since returning to power in January 2025 he has pushed its members into increasing their defence spending.

Asked if he would reconsider the US relationship with NATO as he has suggested in the past, Trump said it was “certainly something that we should think about” but added: “I have nothing currently in mind.”

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