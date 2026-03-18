PHOTOS: Shettima Visits Victims Of Borno Bombings, Assures Of FG’s Tough Response

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has restated the Federal Government’s resolve to defeat terrorism, declaring that those behind recent attacks in the country will be decisively confronted.

He noted that beyond the presidential directive to security chiefs, the Federal Government was investing more in equipment and other logistics to boost the fight against terrorism across the country.

Senator Shettima spoke on Wednesday in Maiduguri when he visited victims of the bomb blast who are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

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This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

Condemning the gory multiple explosions in Maiduguri on Monday in which more than 100 people were affected by the incident, with over 20 confirmed dead, he described the perpetrators as barbaric, stressing that no cause justifies the killing of innocent people.

The Vice President said his visit was to sympathise with the injured and families affected by the tragedy, assuring government’s support through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the North East Development Commission, and the Borno State Government.

The Vice President was accompanied by Borno State Deputy Governor Usman Kadafur; NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar; Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Professor Ahmed Ahijo, and other top government officials.