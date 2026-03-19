AEC Urges Africa’s Inclusion Ahead Of Energy Summit In London

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has called for the inclusion of African representation as preparations are in top gear ahead of the Africa Energies Summit 2026, scheduled to hold in London from May 12 to 14.

In a statement, the Chamber, while expressing concern over issues of inclusion and representation, African inclusion goes beyond a single conference to reflect a broader conversation about local content, hiring practices, leadership development, and access for the continent’s professionals within institutions linked to its oil and gas industry.

The Chamber noted that organisations and platforms that benefit from African participation, African investment, and African market relevance should also demonstrate a commitment to creating opportunities for Africans within their own structures.

AEC Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk, said local content should not be limited to speeches and policy documents, but should also be visible in practice.

“Local content cannot be reduced to a slogan,” Ayuk said. “It cannot be celebrated in speeches while African professionals remain excluded from meaningful opportunity. If a platform claims to serve Africa’s energy future, then it must reflect that commitment in practice.”

According to the Chamber, African professionals and institutions have played a major role over the years in supporting the development of the continent’s oil and gas sector through advocacy for better fiscal terms, improved policy environments, licensing opportunities, and an energy transition that aligns with Africa’s development priorities.

The group said that contributions should be matched by greater African inclusion in the conference circuit, advisory space, recruitment pipeline, and other influence platforms connected to the industry.

READ ALSO: Dangote Refinery Imported $3.74bn Crude Oil In 2025 – CBN

It also referred to the growing scrutiny around the Africa Energies Summit, saying the event has become a test of credibility on whether Africa-facing platforms are prepared to provide real room for Africans in positions of trust, authority, and leadership.

He added that Africa should not remain central to the message while being marginal to the structure.

The Chamber said its campaign is not only about criticism, but also about encouraging best practices across the sector.

“We are passionate about companies that invest in local talent, create policies that support capacity building, and ensure African professionals are not just part of Africa’s energy discussions, but are helping to lead them,” he said.

The AEC said it will continue engaging regulators, investors, operators, and other stakeholders on what it described as a broader issue of fairness, credibility, and long-term legitimacy in the industry.

“This is bigger than one event,” Ayuk said. “It is about whether institutions that benefit from African governments, African companies, African investment, and African resources are also prepared to create room for Africans within their own systems.”