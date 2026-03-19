Heavy Rainfall Lashes Malawi, Killing At Least 13

Four days of heavy rainfall in Malawi have claimed at least 13 lives, with some killed by collapsing walls or while trying to cross flooded rivers, officials said Thursday.

The largely rural southern African country was pummelled by strong rains that caused flooding between Sunday and Wednesday, the disaster management department said.

After preliminary reports, “the department has recorded 13 deaths and 35 injuries,” it said.

The worst-affected area was the southern district of Chikwawa, where three people were killed and three evacuation camps had been set up, it said.

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The district borders central Mozambique, which has also seen heavy rain, with disaster management officials warning of a risk of flooding.

More rainfall is expected in aid-dependent Malawi over the next few days, the weather service said.

As an agriculture-dependent economy, Malawi is vulnerable to climate shocks, which have included a drought in 2024 and a devastating cyclone the year before that killed more than 1,000 people.

AFP