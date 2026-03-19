IMF Raises Concern Over Global Inflation, Output Over Iran War

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it was monitoring the impacts of the war in Iran on global inflation and output, and that no countries had so far approached it for emergency assistance related to the conflict.

“If prolonged, higher energy prices will lead to higher headline inflation,” said IMF chief spokesperson Julie Kozack at a press briefing.

Kozack said that if oil prices remained above $100 for a year or more, the estimated impact on global inflation could be a rise of up to two percent, with output dropping one percent, according to “a broad rule of thumb.”

She also confirmed that the IMF had “not received any formal requests for emergency financing” in the wake of the US-Israel war on Iran.

AFP