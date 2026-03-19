[IN PHOTOS] State Visit: Tinubu Meets UK PM Keir Starmer

President Bola Tinubu has met Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

They met on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on Thursday.

The president’s historic state visit to the UK is the first state visit by a Nigerian president in 37 years (since the last one before the return to democracy in 1999).

Tinubu arrived in the UK on Tuesday, where he was received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

The visit included royal engagements, a state banquet, and discussions on various bilateral issues. It involved closed-door bilateral talks.

The president is expected to sign a £746 million financing deal related to port infrastructure, along with other agreements/MoUs on trade, defence, and culture.

Today also marks the final day of the visit, after a farewell from the royal family.