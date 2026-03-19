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[IN PHOTOS] State Visit: Tinubu Meets UK PM Keir Starmer

The meeting is part of President Bola Tinubu's two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated March 19, 2026
Twitter
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets President Bola Tinubu on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on March 19, 2026, ahead of their meeting on the second day of a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s president. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

President Bola Tinubu has met Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

They met on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on Thursday.

The president’s historic state visit to the UK is the first state visit by a Nigerian president in 37 years (since the last one before the return to democracy in 1999).

Tinubu arrived in the UK on Tuesday, where he was received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

The visit included royal engagements, a state banquet, and discussions on various bilateral issues. It involved closed-door bilateral talks.

The president is expected to sign a £746 million financing deal related to port infrastructure, along with other agreements/MoUs on trade, defence, and culture.

Today also marks the final day of the visit, after a farewell from the royal family.

 

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu arrives at 10 Downing Street, central London, on March 19, 2026, ahead of a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the second day of a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu arrives at 10 Downing Street, central London, on March 19, 2026, ahead of a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the second day of a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom by the president. (Photo by Kin Cheung / AFP)

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) prepares to greet Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu (R) on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on March 19, 2026, ahead of their meeting on the second day of a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s president. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and on the steps of 10 Downing Street central London on March 19, 2026, ahead of their meeting on the second day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by the’s President. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on March 19, 2026, ahead of their meeting on the second day of a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s president. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on March 19, 2026, ahead of their meeting on the second day of a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s president. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu talk during their meeting at 10 Downing Street, central London, on March 19, 2026, on the second day of a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s president. (Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP)

 

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