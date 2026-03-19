Nigeria’s Balance Of Payment Falls 38% To $4.23bn

Data disclosed in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Balance of Payments has said that the Current Account remained in surplus but saw a significant contraction, falling by 26.2 per cent to $14.04 billion in 2025, compared to $19.03 billion in the previous year.

The account represents the net of the country’s trade in goods and services.

According to the report, a major driver of this decline was the 14.4 per cent drop in crude oil exports, which fell to $31.54 billion from $36.85 billion in 2024. This shortfall in oil revenue occurred despite a 21.4 per cent surge in gas exports, which climbed to $10.51 billion.

Furthermore, the Goods Account, a subset of the current account, recorded a higher surplus of $14.51 billion. This was boosted by the Dangote Refinery, which contributed $6.13 billion in refined petroleum exports and helped slash fuel imports by 28.9 per cent, from $14.06 billion to $10.00 billion.

The Financial Account underwent a dramatic shift, moving from a net lending position of $9.65 billion in 2024 to a net borrowing position of $1.69 billion in 2025.

This reversal was largely fueled by a 48.3 per cent crash in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows, which dropped to $8.04 billion from $15.55 billion.

On the other hand, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows saw a robust increase of 149.1 per cent, rising to $4.01 billion from $1.61 billion in 2024, indicating long-term investors showed renewed confidence in the Nigerian economy, particularly in equity and reinvested earnings.

The pressure on the BOP was further compounded by rising out-payments in the services and primary income accounts. The deficit in the services account grew to $14.58 billion, driven by increased spending on transport, travel, and insurance.

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Nigeria’s external reserves recorded a healthy leap of 13.8 per cent, ending the year at $45.75 billion. This growth in reserves provides a critical buffer for the economy as it navigates the structural shifts in its trade and investment balances.

Net out-payments in the primary income account surged by 60.9 per cent to $9.09 billion. The CBN attributed this to a spike in dividends and interest payments to non-resident investors, particularly those with portfolio and direct investments in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s current account surplus fell year-on-year by 26 per cent to $14.04 billion in 2025 from $19.03 billion in 2024.

The decline was a result of a decrease in crude oil exports, crude oil imports by

Dangote Refinery, an increase in Non-oil imports, and an increase in net out-payment for services.

The BoP report stated: “Provisional, BOP, statistics for 2025 shows a current account surplus of $14.04 billion, which was lower than the $19.03 billion in the previous year but significantly higher than the $6.42 billion recorded in 2023.

“Major contributors to the decline in Current Account are the decrease in crude oil exports from $36.85 billion to $31.54 billion (14.41 per cent), crude oil imports of $3.74 billion by Dangote Refinery, increase in Non-oil imports from $25.74 billion to $29.24 billion (13.6 percent) and increase in net out-payment for services from $13.36 billion to $14.58 billion (9.13 per cent).